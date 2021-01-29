You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, Dec. 30
0 comments

Wednesday, Dec. 30

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 2 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Gunner Street.

ARREST — At 1:10 p.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Central and South East avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:33 p.m., Gabriel Aguilar, 43, was arrested on a warrant at the Franklin County Jail in Ozark, Arkansas, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Solvang council stays the course on financial planning
Local

Solvang council stays the course on financial planning

  • Updated

Despite a global pandemic, state- and county-mandated shut downs and resulting economic impacts, the city of Solvang sits in a healthy financial position with a cost-savings budget and long-term economic planning strategies put in place by previous councils, the city’s manager reported Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News