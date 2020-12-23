You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of North Dejoy Street.

ARREST — At 1:31 a.m., Gabriel Zepeda, 44, was arrested in the 1400 block of West Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order.

ARREST — At 1:44 a.m., Francisco Alaman, 30, was arrested in the 500 block of East El Nido Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and cruelty to a child, with possible injury or death.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

