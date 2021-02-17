Wednesday, Feb. 10

INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Thornburg Street.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Jonathan Hays, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 5:17 p.m., Steven Madrigal, 40, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Depot Street and Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; and willful cruelty to a child.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!