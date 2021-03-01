You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
INCIDENT — At 1:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of embezzlement in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of South G Street.

ARREST — At 10:38 a.m., Carlos Benitez, 35, was arrested in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a protective order, stalking and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 10:53 a.m., Jason Romero, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

