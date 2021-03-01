Wednesday, Feb. 24

INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:51 a.m., James Hall, 48, was arrested in the 1000 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, domestic violence and threats.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
