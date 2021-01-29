Wednesday, Jan. 20

INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 1700 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
