Wednesday, July 8

INCIDENT — At 11:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Western Avenue and West Main Street.
* Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!