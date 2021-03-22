You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, March 10
Wednesday, March 10

INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Concepcion Avenue and East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

