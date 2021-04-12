You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, March 24
Wednesday, March 24

INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of Summerwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

