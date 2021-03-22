Wednesday, March 3

INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Q Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots heard/fired in the 1700 block of North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!