Wednesday, March 31

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Blosser Road.
