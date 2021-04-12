You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, March 31
0 comments

Wednesday, March 31

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Blosser Road.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News