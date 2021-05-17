INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1700 block of Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Lesley Court.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Via Felice.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.