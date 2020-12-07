Wednesday, Nov. 18

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North E Street.
INCIDENET — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in Ventura.
