You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, Nov. 18
0 comments

Wednesday, Nov. 18

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Walnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENET — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in Ventura.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+11
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News