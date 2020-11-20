You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Wednesday, Nov. 4

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block of West Barton Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 2:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Guava Avenue and North U Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.

ARREST — At 9:53 a.m., Dustin Parker, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Green Ridge Circle and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, violating a domestic violence protective order and a probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

