Wednesday, Oct. 21

INCIDENT — At 8:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Maple Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North J Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!