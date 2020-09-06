You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Wednesday, Sept. 2

INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.

Thursday, Sept. 3:

INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1200 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

