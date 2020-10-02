You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, Sept. 30
0 comments

Wednesday, Sept. 30

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Jessica Ramirez, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Taylor Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and loitering.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News