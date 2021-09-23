INCIDENT — At 9:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Town Center West.

INCIDENT — At 1:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Curryer and West Mill streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

