Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Question your current situation and consider ways you can improve your life. The possibilities are endless if you are willing to put in the time and effort, and work diligently to reach your long-term goal. Use your imagination to find a way to make your dreams come true.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't take criticism to heart. Learn from the experience someone offers you. Don't let your emotions take the reins. Being patient will pay off and will lead to better options.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take advantage of an opportunity. Don't let uncertainty lead to hesitation and regret. Let your intuition take charge, and trust your ability to take care of business.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Events that focus on information, knowledge and technology will be beneficial. Check your bank balance before you spend money on unnecessary items. Don't fall victim to a polished sales pitch or pressure tactics.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take the path that excites you. Let your mind wander, and enjoy life. A change someone makes will interest you. Find out more and consider how you can benefit from doing something similar.