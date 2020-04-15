Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Get involved in groups that interest you. The payback for your contributions will be good. You will learn from people with more experience than you and find ways to improve your position and your personal life if you are diligent and dedicated. Romance is featured.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you do your best, you will get plenty in return. A connection you make will help you revise or update your resume. Personal gain is within reach.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An offer will lead to unexpected complications. Don't make a snap decision without ironing out the particulars. Ask pertinent questions and back away if you notice discrepancies.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Travel, participate in events and gather information. A personal change should be well-thought-out and within your budget. Channel your energy into fitness and educational pursuits. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Joint ventures will not be as beneficial as anticipated. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too eager to please. Nervous tension and anxiety will lead to stomach problems.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Gather information, look at all the facts and sit tight until you feel comfortable making a move. Base decisions on what's doable, and stick to a practical plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Head in a direction that will encourage personal growth and education. Don't make decisions based on your emotions. Avoid arguments and protect yourself against financial loss.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A simple cost-efficient lifestyle will help you ease stress. Don't take on problems that don't belong to you. Concentrate on finishing what you start, physical improvement and romance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Slow down. You are best off living with what you've got until you figure out what's best. Look for a creative project that promotes friendship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your life simple, move forward at a steady pace, and avoid indulgent or meddlesome individuals. Make improvements to your living quarters or arrangements.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Uncertainties surrounding travel or relationships with friends or relatives will arise. Do more listening and less talking to avoid being seen as controlling. Work on personal growth instead of trying to change others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You will receive information that will help you avoid a risky venture. If you work with what you have, you'll get things done on time and within budget. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't ignore orders or turn a blind eye to mandatory changes. Consider what you can do to improve your community, relationships and reputation. Consider your motives before you alter your life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!