Orcutt Academy football coach Gabe Espinoza is all about turning a negative into a positive.

So when the Spartans' season finale was canceled, Espinoza went to work to ensure his players had one final experience this season.

And he used that experience to further his quest to create a more lasting impact within his program.

When the Spartans' game was canceled in the middle of last week, Espinoza came up with the idea to hold a Blue-White Game, an intrasquad scrimmage.

But not just any type of scrimmage. Espinoza wanted the game to be held on the Orcutt Academy campus as part of his push to have his program host games there.

Since Orcutt Academy started its 8-man football program in 2012, the Spartans have played their home games just about anywhere — besides the OAHS campus off Clark Avenue.

The Spartans have had home games at Righetti, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and even Santa Ynez High School, turning those 100-yard fields into the 80-yard fields used for 8-man games.

But the Spartans haven't held games on their own campus, even though they have a practice field that may be suitable.

When Orcutt Academy uses SMJUHSD fields, it has to pay to use the fields and pay extra to use the locker rooms. Espinoza says that sometimes to save a few bucks, Orcutt Unified has opted to not rent out the locker room, forcing the home and away teams to change in the restrooms.

There are suitable locker rooms that could be used if actual games were held on the OAHS campus, just one of the many benefits Espinoza sees in making the change.

When Orcutt Academy held its impromptu scrimmage, more than 100 spectators showed up with little notice, joining with the Spartans' band and faculty members in attendance.

Can Espinoza chart a path that has the Spartans playing on-campus games in the near future? He's certainly hopeful and quite enthusiastic.

"The next step hopefully is to host a couple of our games here, if not all our home games, next season," Espinoza said. "We play in other places that are a lot smaller, maybe the fields are better, but if this is a success I hope it's something that's brought up in the near future. We can host games and start investing in our own field here."

Espinoza said United Rentals donated the use of some lights for the scrimmage. Lighting, bleachers, goalposts and some field maintenance will likely be needed for the Spartans to host bona fide games on campus.

"We just want to plant that seed," Espinoza said. "These kids were pretty bummed when the game got canceled. So we had two options: we could either shut it down or we could try to make something out of it. It was our Homecoming, so we didn't want to lose that. Our band is here, so we're treating it like a football game. For 48 hours' notice, this is pretty nice and it's definitely going in the right direction."

Espinoza feels the program would benefit on the field to have home games on its campus. No OAHS programs have competitions on the OAHS campus. The tennis teams play at Hancock College. The baseball team plays at Elks Field. The soccer teams play at Rice Ranch and the basketball and softball teams play at Lakeview.

An on-campus gymnasium is in the works, though.

"It would be huge to have our games here on campus, it would give us an identity," Espinoza said. "The kids have all expressed how they feel. We don't have a home. Yeah, we practice here, but we always travel. We've traveled to Santa Ynez for a home game. They all want us to have some type of identity.

"This is what these boys want and as their coach I have to advocate as much as I can."

Orcutt Academy athletic director Chad McKenzie is fully on board with having football games on campus, though he may be a bit more realistic in terms of when it gets done.

"That is the future plan, I just don't know if it will be next year," McKenzie said. "We have to do a lot of different things to make this field safe and we'll need goalposts and things like that. That is the plan. I don't know if it's going to happen next year, it'll depend on funding and the timing of everything.

"I think it's safe to say that in the next two or three years we will be trying to have our games here, for sure. Coach wants it next year and if we can make this a safe field, that is the plan."