Where's Colten Adam? He's long snapping in Alabama

While many of us have been staying close to home, Colten Adam has spent this pandemic 2,000 miles away from his hometown.

Adam currently finds himself in Livingston, Alabama, some 2,120 miles from his alma mater, Righetti High School.

What Adam is doing there is also a bit outside-the-box.

Adam is a long snapper on the University of West Alabama football team. Well, he will be the team's long snapper once the Tigers start their season.

That's right. Adam finds himself in a small Alabama town in the middle of a pandemic, waiting to play football.

And Adam wouldn't change a thing. He's used to forging his own path to chase his football dreams.

+4 Player of the Decade: Syenna Ramirez went from role player to star at St. Joseph Syenna Ramirez mastered the art of getting better. Ramirez was a solid offensive contributor during her first two seasons at St. Joseph High. She scored about 8.5 points a game and added some rebounding and play-making with good, reliable defense. Then came Ramirez's junior year.

The 5-foot-7, 180-pounder graduated from Righetti in 2016. He realizes he wasn't a star player back then, playing some running back and defensive line.

"I never was a big name talked about in high school sports. I was just an average, or slightly above average, player," Adam said. "However, I always knew that with hard work and the right mindset, my skills would improve."

Adam spent two seasons at Hancock College, working as a snapper and holder on punts and kicks after a coach introduced him to long snapping at Righetti.

+5 Remember Dustin Gregg's 2017 season at Santa Ynez? During that 2017 season, one in which Gregg led the Pirates to an 8-2 record, he completed nearly 66% of his passes (149 for 227) for 2,566 yards and those 35 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. The Pirates won their first seven games that year in dominant fashion and lost two of their last three by just 16 combined points.

"It was my junior year of high school and coach Gabe Espinoza was the special teams coach at the time," Adam said. "Coach was looking for a guy for the job and long snapping didn’t seem hard to me, so I snapped a few times and secured the job."

After spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the successful program at Hancock, Adam decided to try his luck in Illinois and joined the Trinity International University football team, an NAIA program in Deerfield.