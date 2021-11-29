Snow-covered landscapes can make the holiday season that much more special. The beauty of such landscapes are captured in the song "White Christmas," which was penned by Irving Berlin. No one is sure when Berlin actually composed the song, but it is widely believed he did so in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Just what compelled Berlin, who was Jewish, to write the song also remains a mystery. But "White Christmas" is one of the best-selling songs of all time - particularly after it was included in the musical "Holiday Inn" starring Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby. The song earned Berlin an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1942. In the film, "White Christmas" was performed as a duet by crooner Bing Crosby and Marjorie Reynolds, but Crosby's solo recording is a time-honored classic that can always be heard during the holiday season.
"White Christmas"
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas,
Just like the ones I used to know,
Where the treetops glisten
And children listen,
To hear sleigh bells in the snow.
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas,
With every Christmas card I write,
May your days be merry and bright,
And may all your Christmases be white.
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas,
With every Christmas card I write,
May your days be merry and bright,
And may all your Christmases be white.
Written by Irving Berlin
Lyrics courtesy of Christmassongs.net
