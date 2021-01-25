Who's up next? Cailin Daniels is a next-level receiver at Lompoc

Who's up next? With football on hold in the area, this series looks at some of the top Class of 2021 players who hope to have one last high school season. Today, we're looking at some of the top returning play-makers at Lompoc High.

Cailin Daniels spent the summer and fall of 2019 building up momentum.

A newcomer to football and a naturally gifted athlete, Daniels became one of the top receivers on the team at Lompoc High.

Daniels became one of quarterback Cavin Ross's favorite targets, hauling in 27 passes for 475 yards and four scores.

That momentum was supposed to build into a big spring on the track and a productive football season in the fall of last year.

Like it has done to just about everything else, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most of that momentum.

Daniels, like the rest of the California athletes in the 2021 class, has been locked out for about an entire year of actual high school competition.

There's been no football as the state has halted all team competitions at the high school level since mid-March.

Still, Daniels is one of the top available players remaining in the 2021 class.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver is a bit undersized, but has athleticism to spare. He's played out wide at Lompoc and used as a deep-ball threat that gets past defenders with ease.

The speedy wideout, though, has shown great progress in his route running, expanding his route tree with some outs, posts and cross routes.