Who's up next? One of area's top players may have suited up for the last time

What kind of impact is the coronavirus pandemic having on area athletes, particularly football players?
Well, one of the area's top returning players, Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa, is now forced to cope with the possibility that he's played his last down of high school football and, possibly, his last game ever.
Nepa, a Righetti running back and safety, helped power the Warriors to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game as a sophomore in 2018.
In 2019, the Warriors went 7-4 and finished second to rival St. Joseph in the Mountain League standings. Nepa starred at running back and transitioned to free safety, becoming one of the Warriors' top defenders in the process.
The early signing period has come and gone and with it a number of area football standouts signed with four-year schools.
Nepa was supposed to have a memorable ending to a stellar career in the fall of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has already postponed that and has fully jeopardized it from even taking place.
Though there is some chance a season does materialize, many senior athletes are forced to plan that it won't.
When contacted this week, Nepa said he's not currently planning on playing college ball, though he's still open to the prospect if the fit makes sense with his academic plans.
"As of now, I don’t plan on playing college ball," Nepa said. "However, I’ve applied to some UC’s and CSU’s and, if I get accepted, I may try to walk on if given an opportunity."
Over the last two seasons, Nepa has accumulated 1,555 rushing yards playing against the area's toughest competition in the Mountain League. He's done that on only 159 carries, averaging just under 10 yards per touch. He's scored 16 rushing touchdowns with 15 catches for 263 yards and four more scores.
Nepa made 29 tackles and intercepted two passes last season while also starting at running back.
At 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, he does not possess ideal size for Division I football, but Nepa has drawn praise from coach Tony Payne for his leadership and work ethic.
"He's a great running back, but he's the undisputed captain of our team," Righetti coach Tony Payne said in 2019. "He's only a junior, but his leadership capacity is off the charts... I just can't say enough about Kidasi. He came to us his freshman year and his impact on our program and our school is just unbelievable. Everybody needs a Kidasi on their program and that's the truth."
Now, with his senior year of high school nearly over, Nepa has been forced to start focusing on life outside of football.
"At the moment I’m more focused on getting prepared for college and finishing my senior year," Nepa said. "I’m hoping I’ll at least be able to run track if we don’t have a season."
Though Nepa's football future is uncertain, the Warriors have several others who may look for a chance to continue their careers after high school.
Matt Simms, LB/DB
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Simms had a solid junior season at Righetti, racking up 43 total tackles and three TFLs. He also had three sacks and an interception.
Simms has a good frame and could play a number of defensive positions if he so chooses. He was second on the team in tackles in 2019.
Chris Miller, DB/WR
6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Miller intercepted three passes at Righetti as a sophomore. He's another player with a solid frame. He'll be a senior in the fall of this year.
Ryan Boivin, LB/RB
5-foot-1, 170 pounds
Boivin was up on varsity as a sophomore in 2019 and definitely looked like he belonged. He wound up with three sacks and 20 tackles. Again, he's a class of 2022 guy that should continue to develop into a top play-maker.
Gavin Gayfield, RB/DB
5-foot-8, 160 pounds
Gayfield is a standout sprinter at Righetti and has been a reliable contributor at running back and defensive back for the Warriors. He could certainly take his speed to the next level.
Casey Daniels
6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Daniels is a long, lean athlete that sat out some of 2019 after transferring from Orcutt Academy. He's in the same boat as Nepa, a solid athlete waiting it out. Daniels is also a talented track athlete.
Jackson Moore
6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Moore is a basketball player first, but we've all seen athletes make that transition to football. Moore has great size and was deployed as a tight end some in 2019. He's a 2021 graduate but could make an impact in basketball or football this year, or even both.
Player of the Decade Round Two
No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 9 Keith Datu
Walker the Warrior will face Keith Datu, of rival St. Joseph in the Elite Eight.
Walker was named All-Area MVP three times in his Righetti career: During his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Kevin Barbarick once said of him: "Cameron is the best I've ever coached. And he has handled everything with such class. Cameron is so humble. He's a good person."
Walker averaged 21 points and 11-plus rebounds a game as a senior and played all five positions on the floor during his prep career. He averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds a game as a junior, splitting the All-Area MVP award with Cabrillo's Chad Brodhead, another nominee for Player of the Decade..
Walker played at Stanford for two seasons.
He'll go against former Knight Keith Datu, a 6-foot-7 post who scored about 1,500 points with the Knights, adding nearly 1,000 rebounds and over 300 blocks.
During his senior season, Datu averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. Datu played in 118 games as a Knight, scoring 1,448 points with 935 rebounds and 305 blocks, adding 75 assists and 73 steals.
No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 9 Keith Datu
No. 10 Gage Gomez vs. No. 15 Aaron Abayari
This matchup features two players who scored major upsets in the first round.
Gomez, the No. 10 seed, edged Case Bruton, the No. 7 seed to advance here. Gomez, now a freshman walk-on at UCSB after graduating in 2020, was one win away from leading his school to its first ever state championship before his prep career ended at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out the entire slate of state title games.
Gomez averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. He knocked down 120 3-point shots during his senior season.
The former Arroyo Grande High sharpshooter will take on another efficient scoring threat in Abayari. The former Conquistadore shooting guard averaged 25.4 points a game as he led the Conqs to their fourth consecutive Los Padres League championship in the 2014-15 season.
Abayari was the LPL MVP that year. He was also voted the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Abayari senior season at Cabrillo included an unbeaten run through the LPL with a 12-0 record, despite Cabrillo losing the previous season's co-All-Area MVP Chad Brodhead.
No. 10 Gage Gomez vs. No. 15 Aaron Abayari
No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead
Walker, one of the most electric players the area has seen in not only this decade, but the 21st century goes against Brodhead in the second round.
JoJo Walker missed his freshman season of high school ball with a broken leg, but still went on to score 1,867 points in 93 career games at St. Joseph, averaging just over 20 points a game.
As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He averaged 18.7 points a game during his junior and sophomore seasons.
Walker was named the All-Area MVP in 2015-16 as the Knights won the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA title. He was named the CIF-SS Division 5AA Player of the Year.
Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title in 2013-14. He easily crossed the 1,500-point barrier at Cabrillo. He scored about 700 points during his senior season.
Brodhead was a lanky, talented wing player at Cabrillo, able to dunk, shoot, score and pass. He was the only player to loosen Cam Walker's strangle-hold on the All-Area MVP, earning co-MVP honors with the Righetti star in 2013-14.
No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead
No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas vs. No. 13 David Terrones
Sadaunykas will face Terrones in the second round. The former St. Joseph standout was only there for two seasons, but certainly left a legacy with the school.
A native of Vilnius, Lithuania, Sadunykas spent his junior and senior seasons with the Knights, playing in 18 games and averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior.
As a senior, he bumped those numbers up to 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game to earn earn PAC 8 League MVP honors and help the Knights capture a CIF Southern Section championship in the process.
Terrones, a hard-nosed guard under intense coach Gary West, earned his reputation as an elite competitor after leading Cabrillo to a remarkable turnaround during the 2009-10 season.
After going 9-18 overall and 3-9 in the Los Padres League the year prior, Terrones and the Conquistadores won the LPL title with a perfect 12-0 mark. They finished 21-6 overall. He led Cabrillo in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.2) that year.
Terrones topped the 1,000-point mark at Cabrillo and was a four-year varsity player who earned All-CIF honors as a senior. He scored over 530 points in his senior season alone.
No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas vs. No. 13 David Terrones
