The Lompoc Family YMCA has partnered with Lompoc Unified School District to provide free teen membership to all district-enrolled students in middle and high school as part of a wider effort to engage teens with healthy and safe enrichment activities.
Through the program, teens will have access to the YMCA's facilities that feature state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a basketball court, and teen-friendly fitness classes.
Additional enrichment opportunities will be offered later this year, a YMCA spokesman said.
"At the Y, we recognize the challenges in our community and we continue to work at being a leader in Lompoc by helping to deliver solutions for individuals of all ages," said Tommy Speidel, Lompoc Family YMCA regional executive director. "Providing fitness and safe programming options for teens is critical right now in our community."
Parents are first asked to complete a packet to register their teens who then are eligible to sign up at the YMCA Welcome Center.
"Part of this program is about helping youth build positive relationships with community members," said Lompoc Unified School District administrator Candice Grossi. "Relationships and connections are the most powerful tools we can use to impact students of any age but especially teenagers."
The Lompoc Family YMCA is located at 201 W. College Ave.
For other information, contact Aikia Richardson at Aikia.Richardson@ciymca.org or call 805-736-3483, or visit ciymca.org/Lompoc.