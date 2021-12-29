Question: Have you gotten your HPV vaccine?
Cervical cancer kills more than 300,000 women around the world every year. Human papilloma virus is responsible for more than 90% of cervical and anal cancer, 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancer, more than 60% of penile cancer, and 70% of oropharyngeal (throat) cancer. It is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States.
The majority of Americans are diagnosed with HPV in their late teens/early 20s. We used to think the smartest way to vaccinate was to target children (age 11-12) since they aren’t yet exposed to HPV. The thinking was that as we get older we have probably been exposed to HPV, therefore we used to think it was unnecessary to vaccinate someone who has probably already been exposed. In 2018 the FDA raised the age limit for the HPV vaccine to 45. The current thinking is that the vaccine covers nine strains of HPV and the odds of a woman being naturally exposed to all nine is very low. Therefore, vaccinating regardless of exposure to HPV can still reduce cancer risk by protecting from the strains that we know cause cancer. As an oncology nurse, seeing patients in their 20s with HPV-related cancers is tragic and preventable.
According to a recent study published in the Lancet, which followed 13.7 million females for 13 years, the vaccine has shown a significant reduction in cancer diagnoses. What they found is that cervical cancer in women born since 1995 has decreased by 87%. In fact, according to the WHO this has been seen in all countries where the vaccine is available.
In the United States alone, the CDC estimates that vaccinating against HPV prevents 31,200 cancer diagnoses per year. We think of it as a female problem but the reality is that each year 25,400 women and 19,900 men are diagnosed with an HPV-related cancer here in our country. As Benjamin Franklin wisely wrote in the Pennsylvania Gazette in 1735, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” I got vaccinated at age 40 and if you can, I urge you to join me.
As we begin Cervical Cancer awareness month, let’s celebrate that we now have the ability to wipe out a gynecologic cancer! This can only happen if the HPV vaccine is widely used, and if parents are educated about the importance of the vaccine for their child’s long-term health. Currently, only 42% of our children receive this vaccine. Hopefully over time, awareness will lead to elimination of deaths from this preventable cancer.
Don’t take the chance for yourself or your children; prevention is possible. To find out more about the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine, ask your doctor or contact our Nurse Navigators at Mission Hope with your questions at 805-219-HOPE (4673).
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
