The American Institute for Cancer Research recommends following the new American Plate model, which consists of filling at least two-thirds of your plate with plant-based foods like vegetables, whole grains, fruits and beans.
The remainder of your plate can consist of protein-rich foods like fish, poultry, dairy and occasional lean red meat. Evidence suggests that eating a mostly plant-based diet plays a role in preventing cancer. There are a few reasons for this. One is that plant foods are high in fiber which helps with digestion and regularity of bowel movements. Plant-based foods are high in nutrients like vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals which have an association with cancer prevention.
Limiting our consumption of red meats and processed meat, like bacon or sausage, is also recommended to reduce your risk of colon cancer. Red meat should be limited to no more than 12 to 18 ounces per week. Processed meat should be consumed sparingly. Consider having meatless meals a few times per week. Alternatives to meat could be edamame, tofu, tempeh or nuts.
It is advised to limit the consumption of fast foods which are typically higher in calories, which over time can lead to weight gain. Foods high in fats and sugars are linked to increased weight and body fat. Being overweight or obese increases your risk of some forms of cancer. Having a healthy body weight is a great way to help reduce our cancer risk.
There have been some interesting findings recently regarding the effects of exercise and our health. One study showed those who exercised at least three hours a week at a moderate intensity experienced a decreased risk of breast cancer of 15 to 20% and a decreased colorectal cancer risk of 24%.
A systematic review of several studies showed a reduced rate of obesity and those with a level of exercise above the recommended amounts had a 19% reduction of cancer risk. There are also studies that show risk reducing benefits at lower levels of exercise.
If you would like to hear more about how nutrition and exercise can help you reduce your cancer risk attend our Healthy Eating and Activity for Living class on Feb. 8 in the first floor conference room of Mission Hope at 2 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling John Malinowski at 805-346-3413.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address MHCC@commonspirit.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.