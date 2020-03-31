Your Cancer Answers: What is multiple myeloma?

The increasing number of abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow eventually cause classic complications to develop. The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) promoted what is now known as the ‘CRAB’ acronym to help increase awareness of the possible symptoms of MM. They include: Calcium levels elevated in the blood, Renal impairment (poor kidney function), Anemia (low blood counts), and Bony lesions (visible on a bone scan).

Treatment of MM focuses a remission: Halting the MM growth & eliminating many of the symptoms. Selecting a treatment pathway can be challenging as so many new drugs and protocols have been developed in the past 10 years. Additionally, there are numerous new drugs in the pipeline, offering hope for longer remissions and creating numerous clinical trials that patients may be eligible to participate in. MM, like most cancers, has become a chronic disease, which is great, considering that 15 years ago there was very little to offer these patients.

We know that COVID-19 is affecting everyone and we want to help you deal with the situation at hand whether you’re a survivor with a compromised immune system or a caregiver.