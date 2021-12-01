Question: Who is considered a caregiver?
Ancient wisdom advises us that, “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up!” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10) These are fitting words to remember as the month of November celebrates National Family Caregivers.
Human beings were not made to be alone. We reach our full potential as we are placed in families, then in churches, clubs, and communities, and then in nations. We are born into a family, and I suppose most of us hope to die surrounded by loving family. Surveys have shown that most cancer patients fear pain and loneliness more than they fear death.
“Caregivers” is just a generic term that we use to indicate a father, mother, husband or wife, brother or sister, lover or friend who steps in to accompany someone experiencing loss, sickness, or death. Caregivers do what nurses and doctors, social workers and therapists cannot. They provide a committed, familiar, loving company as patients walk “through the valley of the shadow of death”.
People are funny. I’ve seen caregivers exhibit infinite patience and grace. I’ve seen caregivers exhibit humor and bluff, even laughter in the face of hardship. I’ve seen caregivers exhibit irritation, frustration, exhaustion, even anger. I think the most important thing is constancy and company. None of this is easy. Emotions come and go. But humans can “be there” for those we choose to love, even when we don’t always feel love. We can care, giving of ourselves despite our own brokenness, sadness, or frustration, and those of others. There’s a kind of grace in that.
So, on behalf of my patients, let me say “thank you” to all the caregivers who bless me with their example and bless my patients with their love. We all need you. So maybe sometime this month, take just a little time to take care of yourselves.
Dignity Health provides support for caregivers through our Cancer Services program. For information, please call our Family Care Navigator: Tracey Little, MSW, at 805-614-2085, or Molly Kehoe, MSW, at 805-332-8590 or Español at 805-739-3900
Dr. Ketting was born and raised in Southeast Asia, and is the son of American and Dutch physicians who chose to spend their career in mission hospitals. After moving to the United States, he completed a degree in electrical engineering at Walla Walla College and his MD at University of Washington in Seattle. His technical background and interests led him to seek out a medical specialty where he could apply those skills, yet “still have my own patients.” On completing specialty training in radiation oncology at Loma Linda University in Southern California, he participated in the burgeoning technical growth of radiation oncology through a two year software research fellowship back at University of Washington. Dr. Ketting can be reached at Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-925-2529.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
