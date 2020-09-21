You are the owner of this article.
Youths learn pickleball at city-run clinics; fundraising continues for 6 new courts
Santa Maria

Youths learn pickleball at city-run clinics; fundraising continues for 6 new courts

A small group of kids practiced their pickleball skills with community instructors Saturday in the first week of a city-run clinic held at Atkinson Community Center. 

The pickleball clinic, offered by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, was made available to youth from ages 7 to 13, with sessions beginning Sept. 19 and continuing for three consecutive Saturdays through Oct. 3.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday, participants are able to work on their pickleball skills while wearing masks and socially distancing. 

Pickleball, which is gaining popularity in Santa Maria, is similar to traditional tennis in structure but uses a smaller court, with a scoring process similar to table tennis, according to People for Leisure and Youth Inc (PLAY). 

To continue growing the sport of pickleball locally, the Recreation and Parks Department, in collaboration with the Santa Maria Pickleball Club and PLAY, has launched a virtual fundraiser to build six new pickleball courts. Organizers must raise $30,000 to make the dream a reality. 

The regulation courts are planned to be built at the Hagerman Sports Complex, 3300 Skyway Drive. The city has provided funding for the concrete foundation and painting of the courts, with additional funds still needed for nets and exterior and interior fencing, according to PLAY. 

As of Monday, approximately $20,000 had been raised toward the city's goal, according to a fundraising chart from PLAY. 

To make a donation toward the pickleball courts, visit www.santamariaatplay.org or contact the Recreation and Parks Department for more information at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260. 

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

